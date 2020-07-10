South Africa: We Must Prepare Our Children for Life

9 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Michael Le Cordeur

Schools should start to inform learners about Covid-19, even if it means adapting the curriculum. In addition, learners must urgently receive training in skills which give them access to work and make worthy citizens of them. Like entrepreneurship. This is the one skill which can turn joblessness around.

I am upset. The nonchalant attitude of some citizens regarding Covid-19 troubles me. Many of our citizens appear in public or stand in queues at shopping centres without masks. All this, while infections increase daily. When I wrote about Covid-19 for the first time on 17 March 2020, South Africa had 62 confirmed cases. After 15 weeks, the number has grown to an alarming 215,000.

Youths of school-going age wander around aimlessly or hang out in front of shops without practising physical distancing. Many of them share a cigarette. That they could contract the virus does not seem to bother them. A clear sign that they are uninformed. This is information they would have obtained at school.

Meanwhile, high schools are very busy preparing matriculants for the final examination. Grades R, 6 and 11 joined Grade 7 and 12 in some provinces. Initially, more grades would have returned, but Minister Angie Motshekga...

