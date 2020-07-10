South Africa: If You're Not Worried About an ANC Power Grab, You're Not Paying Attention

analysis

In this right of reply, the DA argues that its fears of a power grab are justified, which is why it raised the alarm over an 11-week-old draft of a recovery plan for municipalities.

This right of reply is responding to the analysis: DA's cheap political points over 11-week-old draft of municipalities' recovery plan cloud real, important issues. Cilliers Brink is DA Shadow Deputy Minister for Co-operative Governance & Traditional Affairs.

On Monday 6 July the Democratic Alliance (DA) raised alarm about what appears to be a government proposal to repurpose the District Development Model as a new kind of command council; a mechanism for centralised policymaking, decision-making, and planning.

Unlike the command councils that are meant to help the government fight the Covid-19 pandemic, this new system wouldn't be limited to managing disasters, and wouldn't expire at the end of the lockdown. All this came from a document under the name of Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma's Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, marked "top secret".

But Daily Maverick's Marianne Merten says the DA is just trying to score cheap political points. What is worse,...