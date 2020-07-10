South Africa: If You're Not Worried About an ANC Power Grab, You're Not Paying Attention

10 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Cilliers Brink

In this right of reply, the DA argues that its fears of a power grab are justified, which is why it raised the alarm over an 11-week-old draft of a recovery plan for municipalities.

This right of reply is responding to the analysis: DA's cheap political points over 11-week-old draft of municipalities' recovery plan cloud real, important issues. Cilliers Brink is DA Shadow Deputy Minister for Co-operative Governance & Traditional Affairs.

DA's cheap political points over 11-week-old draft municipalities' recovery plan cloud real, important issues

On Monday 6 July the Democratic Alliance (DA) raised alarm about what appears to be a government proposal to repurpose the District Development Model as a new kind of command council; a mechanism for centralised policymaking, decision-making, and planning.

Unlike the command councils that are meant to help the government fight the Covid-19 pandemic, this new system wouldn't be limited to managing disasters, and wouldn't expire at the end of the lockdown. All this came from a document under the name of Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma's Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, marked "top secret".

But Daily Maverick's Marianne Merten says the DA is just trying to score cheap political points. What is worse,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Army Overtakes Uganda Police in Torture - Report
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.