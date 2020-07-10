South Africa: Ribbons Flutter for the Dead As COVID-19 Surge Hits Joburg

10 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Shaun Smillie

Across the world, there have been instances where coronavirus has bypassed big cities. In South Korea, Seoul was spared. Rome didn't have the numbers of infection as in northern Italy. Joburg has not been so lucky - the surge is here. The city has the largest population, there is high-density living, migration and Joburgers generally don't like to be told what to do.

The number of dead is growing faster and faster now as each morning they claim another section of the green palisade fence.

It is on this fence that rings the St James Presbyterian Church in Bedford Gardens that Silva Cossa ties a new crop of ribbons first thing every morning.

Jules street in Malvern lies in Johannesburg's Region F, one the areas hard hit by the virus. (Photo: Shaun Smillie)

Each ribbon represents a South African Covid-19 death and on Wednesday 8 July it took a while for the church caretaker to tie the 192 satin ribbons to the fence.

To date, it was South Africa's highest death toll for a 24-hour period, and in that number were 75 Gautengers, making it a record day for the province too.

Cossa began this morning ritual back when South...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet
Army Overtakes Uganda Police in Torture - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.