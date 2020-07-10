Rwanda: Ngoma - All 4 Escapees From COVID-19 Centre Arrested

9 July 2020
The New Times (Kigali)

Police in Ngoma District on Thursday, July 9, arrested all the four detainees who are among the Covid-19 patients who escaped from the treatment centre at ASPEK Secondary School in Kibungo Sector on Wednesday, July 8.

They escaped from the centre at about 7:30 pm after breaking the window iron bars.

Chief Inspector of Police (CIP) Hamdun Twizeyimana, the Police spokesperson for the Eastern Region, said that three of the escapees were found in their respective homes in Ngoma District, while the fourth was arrested from a house belonging to his friend.

He identified those arrested as Mubyarirehe alias Nyamayarwo, Jean-Paul Banguwiha, Dominique Ndagijimana, and Olivier Ndagijimana.

"Following information that four detainees, who were being treated at ASPEK COVID-19 centre, have escaped, security organs and local leaders worked together to locate their whereabouts," CIP Twizeyimana said.

He added: "On Thursday, following the release of their particulars and identities, residents in Mugesera and Zaza, who saw them, were quick to call the Police and officers found them hiding in their houses. Banguwiha was the first to be arrested at about 9:30 AM before Mubyarirehe was also located and arrested at about 12-noon."

Banguwiha, 21, was convicted for theft and handed a one-year sentence while Mubyarirehe, 52, was facing charges related to use of threats.

"Security organs and medical personnel are also tracing their likely contacts, including their families where they were found," the spokesperson said.

He thanked those who were quick to facilitate the arrest of the four escapees.

Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

