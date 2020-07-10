Sudan: Head of Human Rights Commission Meets Chairman of EU Mission

Khartoum — The Head of the Human Rights Commission, Hurriya Ismail met, Thursday, the Chairman of the EU delegation in Sudan, Robert van den Dool in the context of strengthening cooperation with partners and coordination of work in protection and strengthen human rights fields.

Hurriya, during the meeting, revealed the role of the commission, explaining that it enjoys full independency in taking decisions in cooperation with partners.

The meeting also, discussed the relations between the Country Office and the Commission.