Sudan: Head of Human Rights Commission Meets Chairman of EU Mission

9 July 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Head of the Human Rights Commission, Hurriya Ismail met, Thursday, the Chairman of the EU delegation in Sudan, Robert van den Dool in the context of strengthening cooperation with partners and coordination of work in protection and strengthen human rights fields.

Hurriya, during the meeting, revealed the role of the commission, explaining that it enjoys full independency in taking decisions in cooperation with partners.

The meeting also, discussed the relations between the Country Office and the Commission.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet
Army Overtakes Uganda Police in Torture - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.