Sudan: Amer - the Goal of Red Crescent to Relieve the Pain of War Victims and Disasters

9 July 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Chairman of the Central Steering Committee of the Sudanese Red Crescent Society, Al-Fadel Amer has outlined that the goal of the (SRCS) is to relief pain on the war and disasters -hit people and prevail peace, expressing hope that the disputed parties in Sudan will reach a comprehensive peace agreement.

Amer told SUNA, Thursday, that reaching a peace agreement will enable the SCRC to provide the basic services including health and education when peace achieved in the country.

He said the SCRC Central Committee started work and held a number of meetings to review the assignments, adding that the Central Committee divided into sub-committees to facilitate the work and continue the building process of the SCRC.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet
Army Overtakes Uganda Police in Torture - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.