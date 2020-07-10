Sudan: Amer - the Goal of Red Crescent to Relieve the Pain of War Victims and Disasters

Khartoum — The Chairman of the Central Steering Committee of the Sudanese Red Crescent Society, Al-Fadel Amer has outlined that the goal of the (SRCS) is to relief pain on the war and disasters -hit people and prevail peace, expressing hope that the disputed parties in Sudan will reach a comprehensive peace agreement.

Amer told SUNA, Thursday, that reaching a peace agreement will enable the SCRC to provide the basic services including health and education when peace achieved in the country.

He said the SCRC Central Committee started work and held a number of meetings to review the assignments, adding that the Central Committee divided into sub-committees to facilitate the work and continue the building process of the SCRC.