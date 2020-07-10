Sudan: Achieving Peace Strategic Goal for Transitional Government - Hamdouk

Khartoum — The Transitional Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk has lauded the efforts being exerted by the South Sudanese Mediation Team to achieve peace in Sudan, underlining that making of peace is strategic goal for the Transitional Government.

This came when Hamdouk presided over, Thursday, a video conference meeting with the Advisor of the President of the State of South Sudan, Tud Galwak, the South Sudan Cabinet Affairs Minister, Nyal Deng, Representatives of the Revolutionary Front , besides, the mediation delegation, currently on a visit to Sudan.

Cabinet Affairs Minister who attended the meeting said in press statement that it tackled the progress of negotiations with the RF and the great efforts exerted for making a success the peace process.

The Head of the mediation delegation said their meeting with Hamdouk comes in the context of the efforts exerted for making a success the peace process.