Malawi: World Vision to Open New Area Program in Ntchisi

10 July 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Pauline Kaude

Ntchisi — World Vision Malawi intends to open a new area development program in Ntchisi district, where it will implement various interventions aimed at uplifting the livelihoods of community members in the area, Malawi News Agency (MANA) has established.

The Mpalo Area Program in Traditional Authority Chilooko's area will be funded by World Vision, Hong Kong and is expected to roll out its operations on November 1 this year according to the organization's Design Monitoring and Evaluation Coordinator, Tapiwa Kamzati.

She said the Mpalo Area Program which is currently in design phase will cover seven group village headmen and it was identified after an assessment whose key findings indicated that the area is lagging behind in health, water and sanitation, education, livelihoods and child protection.

"For instance, only 40 percent of the population in the area has access to potable water, stunting is at 38 percent, while 45 percent of the households are food secure and are on safety nets," said Kamzati.

Speaking during a training of the Mpalo design team which drew participants from World Vision, district council secretariat and community representatives, Chief Chilooko described the coming in of the new Area Program in his area as a welcome development which will result in people's living standards being transformed for the better.

He pledged his total support and commitment towards all the interventions that will be implemented under the program.

Ntchisi Director of Health and Social Services, Dr Zondwayo Ng'oma appealed for team spirit among all stakeholders for the program's smooth implementation.

"Let us work as a team and have ownership of the project which is for the betterment of the people in the district. If we plan well it means implantation will be easy," said Munthali.

The Mpalo Area Program will run for twelve years.

