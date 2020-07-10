Zimbabwe: Under Probe Gokwe Town Boss Faces Axe

10 July 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Gokwe Town Chairperson, Never Gwanzura says the local authority will not think twice on relieving under-fire Town Secretary Melania Mandeya of her lofty position if found guilty of abuse of office charges.

Mandeya, who is currently under suspension, was arrested earlier this year.

She is currently on bail following the criminal allegations.

Earlier this year, Gokwe Town Council suspended Mandeya from her position to pave way for internal investigations which commenced last month and are expected to end soon.

"Mandeya was arrested by police through an article circulated on social media till the CID did an investigation on the allegations levelled against her which led to her court appearances," Gwanzura told this publication.

Following the criminal proceedings, Gokwe Town Council was left with no choice but to institute its own internal investigations.

"By law, we are allowed to conduct internal investigations," Gwanzura said.

"We will wait for the findings from the hearing. As council, we have the right to conduct our own hearing and if found guilty, we charge her and dismiss her. That is what our Urban Councils Act prescribes.

"We are therefore waiting for the results of the hearing."

He added that council had requested the hearing to be chaired by a magistrate, but the Judicial Services Commission turned down the request.

"The proceedings are being chaired by lawyers. We were supposed to have a magistrate or any of the judiciary, but our request was turned down by the judiciary commission saying the case is still under the courts so there might develop an interest within the magistrates.

"So, we opted to choose lawyers one as disciplinary officer, the other as Prosecutor," he said.

Mandeya is being represented by her own lawyer.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
In Zimbabwe, Tensions Rise Ahead of Planned Anti-Govt Protest

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.