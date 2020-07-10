Gambia: Child Fund Sign Letter of Agreement With Partners to Implement Programs Worth Over 100 Million

Childfund the Gambia has signed an agreement with three of their local partners to outline the implementation of programs and project worth over 100 million dalasi.

The three traditional partners are Foni Ding Ding Federation, Saama Kairo Federation and Din Ding Yiriwaa Federation in the West Coast Region of the Gambia.

The ceremony which was held at the ChildFund Office in Kanifing on Thursday 9th 2020, was part of their strategies to fight against Covid-19.

Child Fund the Gambia has also handed over 500 hand washing stations fixed with sanitizers of different sorts to communities where their local partners operate. More than 2000 families in the West Coast Region have also benefitted from cash transfer support and participated in the different platforms created in the country to coordinate and harmonize Covid-19 response activities.

Nfamara Dabo the Acting Country Director of ChildFund the Gambia said, "We shall be giving out infrared thermometers masks, hand washing stations and sanitary items to the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education." Dabo further explained that this support came few days after they contributed money to Gambia Red Cross Society in support of the ongoing school fumigation exercise.

He said: "In conclusions I wish to reiterate our commitment and readiness to working with both our traditional and technical partners to ensure that every child in this country realizes their dreams and reach their full potential. Together we can make the Gambia a safe haven for her children."

Adama Jimba Job from the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, said the work of ChildFind has been in the country for more than a decade, adding without ChildFund, many children would have been lingering in the streets. He added without Childfund, many children in the streets would have been hopeless and could have become liabilities to society.

"The relationship with ChildFund and the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, is something that makes sense and am very pound of it because I have been with ChildFund on many occasions working to addressing what Government was supposed to do. It is our responsibility as MoBSE to provide quality education to all children living in this country, but ChildFund has taken up ten percent of that responsibility and were implementing activities in the regions", he said.

Other seakers included Rohey Bittaye Darbo from Ministry of Women, Children and Social Welfare and Edi Bah from Foni Din Ding who gave the vote of thanks.

According to the official, ChildFund the Gambia has been implementing programs in The Gambia since 1984.According to Rohey, their mission is to help deprived, excluded and Vulnerable children to have the capacity to improve their lives and the opportunity to become young adults, parents and leaders who bring lasting and positive change to their communities.