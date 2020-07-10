Gambia: Lawyer for Alleged Serial Rapist Request for Time

9 July 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Yankuba Jallow

Lawyer Kebba Sanyang, who is representing an alleged serial rapist, on Thursday requested adjournment from the Court to enable him have time to discuss with his client, Ismaila Ndong.

Ismaila Ndong, a Gambian national is facing charges of rape, robbery and robbery with violence. He is charged with sixteen criminal counts in which it is alleged that he victimised nine women. He denied culpability.

Barrister Sanyang informed the high court that the prosecution has sent him black and white photos vie email as he requested for coloured photos. He indicated that he needed time to discuss with the accused person about the photos.

His request was not objected to by State Counsel, Kimbeng Tah and the matter was adjourned to Wednesday next week at 9:30 am for the continuation of hearing.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
In Zimbabwe, Tensions Rise Ahead of Planned Anti-Govt Protest

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.