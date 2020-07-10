Gambia: Lawyer for Alleged Serial Rapist Request for Time

Lawyer Kebba Sanyang, who is representing an alleged serial rapist, on Thursday requested adjournment from the Court to enable him have time to discuss with his client, Ismaila Ndong.

Ismaila Ndong, a Gambian national is facing charges of rape, robbery and robbery with violence. He is charged with sixteen criminal counts in which it is alleged that he victimised nine women. He denied culpability.

Barrister Sanyang informed the high court that the prosecution has sent him black and white photos vie email as he requested for coloured photos. He indicated that he needed time to discuss with the accused person about the photos.

His request was not objected to by State Counsel, Kimbeng Tah and the matter was adjourned to Wednesday next week at 9:30 am for the continuation of hearing.