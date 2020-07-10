Botswana: Track, Field Back in Full Swing

9 July 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Anastacia Sibanda

Gaborone — Botswana Athletics Association's (BAA) first competition after extreme social distancing period is expected in Gaborone on August 8.

Athletics calendar, just like in other sport codes, was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Botswana National Sport Commission (BNSC) recently annouced resumption of training for non-contact sport that included athletics, badminton, bowling, cycling, darts, golf, karate (individual kata), motorsport and tennis.

BAA vice president, Oabona Theetso, said they had since revised their calendar, hence next month's track and field meet.

He said, due to travel restrictions on international athletes, only local ones would compete.

Theetso said BAA was aware that the competition would be outside an Olympics qualifying window.

"We are aware that the qualifications start on December 1. So, we want to give our athletes ample time to prepare as early as possible," he said,

According to Theetso, interruption of their calendar had affected athletes' graph and most of them would have to start from scratch.

He said expectations were that more athletes would compete in the lined-up events so that when the qualification period resumes, they would be in good shape.

He said the advantage of qualifying early was that the athletes would have ample time to ready for the Olympics without pressure.

So far, only four athletes have qualified for the Olympic Games; Nijel Amos (800 metres) and three 400 metre runers: Amantle Montsho, Christine Botlogetswe and Galefele Moroko.

However, Theetso said he was optimistic that more athletes would qualify looking at level of their preparations.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

