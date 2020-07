Sudan: Hamdouk Accepts Resignation of Some Ministers

Khartoum — Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk, on Thursday, issued a decision accepting the resignation of Asmaa Muhammad Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Ibrahim Ahmed Al Badawi, Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Engineer Adel Ali Ibrahim, Minister of Energy and Mining, Engineer Issa Osman Sharif, Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Dr. Alam Al-Din Abdullah Absher Abdullah, Minister of Animal Wealth, Engineer Hashem Taher Sheikh Taha, Minister of Infrastructure and Transport.

The decision directed the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and other related authorities to implement the decision.