Khartoum — The Acting Finance and Economic Planning Minister, Member of the Hihger Committee for Health Emergencies, Dr. Heba Ahmed Ali , on Thursday, affirmed the state's concern over the provision of all the needs of the Sudanese stranded abroad.

The minister addressing SUNNA Forum said Khartoum Airport received more than13, 000 of the stranded Sudanese during the past period.

She outlined that the stranded who arrived in the country received all the requested health measures.