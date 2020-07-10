Sudan: Civil Aviation Decrees Partial Opening for International Flights

9 July 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Civil Aviation Authority decided, Thursday, the partial opening the international flights from Turkey, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

The Director of the Civil Aviation Authority, Engineer, Ibrahim Adlan said n SUNA Forum, Thursday, that the decision comes in accordance with the decision of the Higher Committee for Health Emergencies concerning the gradual return of the normal life which affected by COVID-19 resulted in shutting down of airports for long time.

Adlan said that these countries announced the opening of their airports to air traffic, allowing Sudan to use its airspace through the national airlines or through the airlines in these countries.

He underlined that all passengers coming to Khartoum airport will be subject to the examination protocol of the Federal Ministry of Health as of July.14, and Sudanese and foreigners of Sudanese origin will also be subject to medical examination procedures at Khartoum airport.

" The evacuation operations of the Sudanese stranded in Thailand, Algeria, Morocco, Chad, Mauritania, Ghana, India and West Africa countries will continue" He said.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet
Army Overtakes Uganda Police in Torture - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.