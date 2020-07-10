Sudan: Civil Aviation Decrees Partial Opening for International Flights

Khartoum — The Civil Aviation Authority decided, Thursday, the partial opening the international flights from Turkey, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

The Director of the Civil Aviation Authority, Engineer, Ibrahim Adlan said n SUNA Forum, Thursday, that the decision comes in accordance with the decision of the Higher Committee for Health Emergencies concerning the gradual return of the normal life which affected by COVID-19 resulted in shutting down of airports for long time.

Adlan said that these countries announced the opening of their airports to air traffic, allowing Sudan to use its airspace through the national airlines or through the airlines in these countries.

He underlined that all passengers coming to Khartoum airport will be subject to the examination protocol of the Federal Ministry of Health as of July.14, and Sudanese and foreigners of Sudanese origin will also be subject to medical examination procedures at Khartoum airport.

" The evacuation operations of the Sudanese stranded in Thailand, Algeria, Morocco, Chad, Mauritania, Ghana, India and West Africa countries will continue" He said.