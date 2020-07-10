Sudan: Tripartite Negotiation On Ethiopian Dam Continue

9 July 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Tripartite negotiations on Ethiopian Renaissance Dam at the level of the Water Ministers of Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia continued, Thursday, in the presence of the AU, US and the EU observers and experts to surpass points of difference and to bridge gap in viewpoints to reach an agreement binding for all parties.

