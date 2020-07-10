Cote d'Ivoire: On the Passing of Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly

9 July 2020
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State

On behalf of the United States, I offer my sincere condolences to the people and Government of Côte d'Ivoire on the passing of Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly on July 8.

Prime Minister Gon Coulibaly was a respected leader with a long history of dedicated service to his country. Through hard work and commitment, he played a decisive role in developing Côte d'Ivoire into an economic powerhouse and pillar of regional stability.

The United States deeply valued Prime Minister Gon Coulibaly's strong partnership on a wide array of shared bilateral and multilateral priorities. We particularly appreciated his support in strengthening U.S.-Ivoirian commercial and security cooperation.

We mourn with the Gon Coulibaly family, and the Ivoirian government and people. We also reflect with gratitude on the Prime Minister's legacy and contributions to the success and forward movement of Côte d'Ivoire, and of the broader region.

