South Africa: The ANC Needs to Move On From 1960s Soviet-Styled Cadre Deployment

opinion

We have the global pandemic which has virtually destroyed the political economies of almost every country in the world, infected more than 11 million people and caused the death of at least 500,000 people. Back in Luthuli House, the ANC is pretending that nothing has happened in the past three decades and insists on maintaining a 1950s- and 1960s-style appointment's authority to the public service.

In September 2019, I suggested that our focus on the EFF, as well we should, was causing us to lose sight of a greater danger in the country - the ANC, and its ruling partners. What was it that French poet Charles Baudelaire said?: "The finest trick of the devil is to persuade you that he does not exist."

While the ANC is not quite devilish, the EFF's performative politics, populist rhetoric, theatrics and manipulation of public emotions have distracted us from recognising that all is not well with the party of Nelson Mandela, Oliver Tambo, Walter Sisulu and Ahmed Kathrada. Indeed it is not. It may be time, therefore, for the ANC to transform itself from a 1960s underground liberation movement, supported by now dead communist regimes, to a political party more adapted...