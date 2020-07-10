South Africa: Say 'No' to New Coal, Embrace a Clean Energy Future

9 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By António Guterres

UN Secretary-General António Guterres, in remarks to the International Energy Agency Clean Energy Transition Summit on Thursday, called for a rapid transition to renewable energy -- and no new investments in coal.

It is vital that we bring a sharper focus on the need to transition away from fossil fuels and toward a clean energy future -- a future that protects people and planet and promotes prosperity.

Today, nations are taking far-reaching decisions as they channel trillions of dollars of taxpayers' money into recovery strategies in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As we design and implement these recovery plans, we have a choice. We can go back to where we were, or we can invest in a better, more sustainable future. We can invest in fossil fuels, whose markets are volatile and whose emissions lead to lethal air pollution.

Or we can invest in renewable energy, which is reliable, clean and economically smart.

I am encouraged that some Covid response and recovery plans put the transition from fossil fuels at their core.

The EU and the Republic of Korea have committed to green recovery plans. Nigeria has reformed its fossil fuel subsidy framework. Canada has placed climate...

