Liberia: Rep. Youngblood Will be Missed by All

press release

The President of Liberia George Manneh, has described fallen Montserrado District #9 Representative Munah Pelham-Youngblood as a symbol of love, a true revolutionary and an astute advocate for justice.

According to a press release issued by the Executive Mansion Thursday, 9 July, Representative Youngblood was a staunch member of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) and was the Chairperson for the House Committee on Executive. On Thursday, 9 July, President Weah, accompanied by a number of government officials, visited the Sinkor residence of the fallen lawmaker to console the bereaved family.

Visibly overwhelmed by grief, President Weah managed to tell the mother of the late lawmaker, Elizabeth S. Pelham, and other family members that the late Munah Pelham-Youngblood would be greatly missed not only by the family and close relatives but also by the nation and the sub-region, as she was selfless to all, and courageous and effective in all she did.

He encouraged the bereaved family to trust and count on God for lasting comfort and peace as they mourn the death of their daughter, sister, mother and role model. He assured the bereaved family that the Government of Liberia would work with them to ensure a befitting home-going as she was an esteemed stateswoman.

Hearing the news of her death on Wednesday, 8 July, President Weah described the late Pelham-Youngblood as one of the matriarchs of the Congress for Democratic Change and now the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change who campaigned vigorously to ensure the coalition won the 2017 general and presidential elections.

President Weah labeled the deceased lawmaker as a pillar of the CDC and a great stateswoman whose active leadership role at the National Legislature contributed enormously to nurturing the country's democracy. She was also a strong advocate for women leadership and empowerment.

President Weah conveyed his deepest sympathies to the bereaved family, the House of Representatives and the Coalition for Democratic Change for the loss of a selfless public servant. He urged the family of the fallen lawmaker to take solace in the Lord and called on Liberians to remember them in their prayers.

Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Nathaniel F. McGill; Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Samuel Tweah; Minister of State Without Portfolio, TrokonKpui; National Port Authority Managing Director, Bill Twehway; and Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister, Mawine Diggs, were among government officials that accompanied President Weah to the home of the fallen lawmaker.