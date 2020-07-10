Zimbabwe: RBZ Designates Zimswitch As National Payment System

10 July 2020
Zimbabwe Independent (Harare)

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has directed all mobile money service providers to cross over to Zimswitch Technologies (Pvt) Ltd as their national payments switch with immediate effect.

It remains to be seen whether Econet, which enjoys a lion's share of the mobile money market and is locked in endless tussles with the authorities, will abide by the directive or challenge it in court.

Zimswitch is a payments technology company founded in 1994 through a collaboration of several local banks. According to Zimswitch's website, the company has a membership of 24 participants which include banks, mobile network operators and third-party payment systems.

"In accordance with the provisions of the National Payment Systems Act [Chapter 24:23] and the Banking (Money Transmission, Mobile Banking and Mobile Money Interoperability) Regulations, Statutory Instrument 80 of 2020 (the Regulations), the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (the Bank) wishes to advise the public that it has designated Zimswitch as a national payment switch with immediate effect," said RBZ governor John Mangudya, in a statement on Thursday.

"All mobile money transmission providers and mobile banking providers are hereby directed to be connected to Zimswitch as provided for by section 4 of the Regulations."

He added: "To ensure seamless integration, all money transmission providers and mobile money providers must complete the necessary installation or deployment or commissioning of infrastructure and connection protocols, credentials and documentation for connection to Zimswitch by no later than 15 August 2020."

The banks that formed Zimswitch are Beverley (now CBZ Building Society), Barclays (now First Capital Bank), CABS, Founders Building Society (later renamed Intermarket Building Society that was bought by ZB Financial Holdings), Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe, and ZB Bank.

CBZ Bank and Time Bank joined in 1995 and 1997 respectively.

Read the original article on Zimbabwe Independent.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Zimbabwe Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Zimbabwe Independent

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Army Overtakes Uganda Police in Torture - Report
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.