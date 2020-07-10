South Africa: Vaccine May Be Ready in Early 2021, Neighbourhood Creates Space for Self-Isolation, and Oxygen Supply Shortage Looms in Gauteng

9 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Christi Nortier

On Thursday, it was predicted that the Covid-19 vaccine being trialled in South Africa may be ready by early 2021. In Gauteng, the short supply of oxygen has raised questions over how much planning and preparation was done during lockdown. Meanwhile, amaBhungane has revealed that a bungled tender could have provided a lifeline of food parcels to Sassa grant recipients before and during lockdown. In Cape Town, a neighbourhood has pulled together to provide a safe space for people with Covid-19 to isolate.

Scroll through the gallery below to view the latest Covid-19 numbers available on 9 July at the district level. All maps are sourced from provincial health departments; however, KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and Limpopo did not provide an update by the time of publishing:

The Covid-19 vaccine currently being trialled in South Africa could be ready in the first quarter of 2021 - but this, of course, depends on the results of the clinical trials, said the principal investigator of Oxford Covid-19 Vaccine Trial in South Africa, Professor Shabir Madhi. He was providing an update on the trial during a World Health Organisation press briefing on Thursday 9 July. He said that in the...

