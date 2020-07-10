South Africa: Mthatha Field Hospitals Only Ready in October, Oversight Body Told

9 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Estelle Ellis

The Eastern Cape Legislature's portfolio committee for health has requested the Department of Health to put a hold on a tender, due to close on Friday 10 July, for the construction of tent hospitals and field hospitals at seven health facilities as the province's field hospital strategy descended into chaos.

Officials from the Eastern Cape Department of Health have told the health portfolio committee that they will have field hospitals for Mthatha ready only by October.

"We asked them outright, 'For who are you going to get these field hospitals ready in October?' We said: 'No ways! The hospitals are getting full. What are you going to do?' They never responded," the chairperson of the Health Portfolio Committee in the Eastern Cape Legislature, Xolile Dimaza, said on Thursday 9 July. Officials were showing the portfolio committee hangers at Mthatha airport that they wanted to convert to a field hospital.

"The next thing, we see some kind of tender for marquee tents to be used as hospitals. These are very expensive tents. We want this to be put on hold. I have sent a message this morning to the head of the health department and also a formal letter. Why were...

