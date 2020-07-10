Rwanda: Songa Joins Etincelles On Two-Year Deal

Isaie Songa has joined topflight league side Etincelles from Police on a two-year deal, which will keep the Rubavu-based club until the 2021/22 season.

The former Police striker completed the move on Thursday.

Songa, who has won 7 caps in the senior national team, joins Etincelles after five years with Police FC where he helped the cops to their only major silverware - the 2015 Peace Cup.

He started his youth career at SEC Academy before joining Isonga, in 2012, along with his twin brother Isaac Muganza where they formed a formidable striking duo. From Isonga, now-defunct, Songa was signed by APR but was released after just one year after failing to impress.

The centre-forward then crossed to AS Kigali for one season before signing with Police.

Times Sport understands that Mukura, Musanze and Bugesera were all in the race to secure the striker's signature but Songa chose Etincelles.

His brother, Muganza, currently plies his trade with Gasogi United.