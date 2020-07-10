Tanzania: CCM Committee Picks Final Three Zanzibar Presidential Candidates

Dar es Salaam — CCM Central Committee (CC) has picked three names for the Zanzibar presidential flag bearer today following the endorsement that was done yesterday by the committee in the capital Dodoma.

The three names selected are: Hussein Ali Mwinyi, Shamsi Vuai Nahodha and Khalid Salum Mohamed.

The party's National Executive Council's (NEC) special committee had earlier on selected and submitted five names for the top position in the isles to the CC for the vetting exercise.

The five names were: Hussein Ali Mwinyi, Khalid Salum Mohamed, Shamsi Vuai Nahodha, Makame Mnyaa Mbarawa and Khamis Mussa Omar.

However, the ruling party's decision-making committee on Thursday, July 10, 2020 in a sustained secrecy on who will carry the party's flag for the Zanzibar in the upcoming October General Election, finally endorsed three names of the party's members which were forwarded to the Party's National Executive Council (Nec) for voting today, Friday, July 11, 2020.

When giving their remarks before the voting exercise, the three candidates promised to protect the union if voted for.

