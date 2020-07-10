South Africa: Johannesburg Finally Passes Its Budget - More Than a Week Into New Financial Year

analysis

After more than a week of uncertainty which saw the City of Johannesburg council facing dissolution, the metro has finally adopted its 2020/2021 budget.

"The City under the Government of Local Unity has gone to great lengths to develop a balanced budget that is both responsive to the needs of the people of Johannesburg and the tough economic times we face today," Johannesburg MMC for Finance Jolidee Matongo said on Thursday 9 July, after announcing that the 2020/2021 budget amounts to R68.1-billion.

In a speech delivered virtually, Matongo said the budget prioritised tariff relief and rebates for pensioners amidst the impact of Covid-19 on Johannesburg residents. He noted the ripple effect that the pandemic has had on the economy, which is why the city also considered basic service delivery, housing, water, electricity, and road infrastructure development when looking at the budget.

"It is clear that the Covid-19 pandemic has turned the global economy upside down, and the City of Johannesburg has not been an exception," Matongo said.

The good news for Johannesburg residents was that the City has taken a decision to withdraw the proposed prepaid electricity fixed charges of R200 for residential users and R400 for commercial users.

"As...