Liberia: U.S. Embassy Monrovia Supports Liberian County Security Council Responses to COVID-19 Pandemic

Monrovia — The U.S. Embassy in Liberia is proud to support Liberia's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a part of our continued assistance to Liberia's justice and law enforcement institutions, the U.S. State Department Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL), in close coordination with the Liberian government and civil society representatives, developed a COVID-19 awareness-raising and prevention campaign for rural areas.

Through INL's Mitigating Local Disputes in Liberia (MLDL) program, INL sponsored a variety of radio programs nationwide and established handwashing and body temperature stations at border crossings and checkpoints in rural communities.

This support helps Liberian County Security Councils inform Liberians about COVID-19 risks, increase personal safety measures to combat the spread of COVID-19, and protect Liberian security officials who engage with the public as they respond to the COVID-19 health emergency that has spread globally.

In addition to funding the public awareness campaign, INL also donated hand sanitizer, buckets with faucets for hand washing, disinfectant soap, megaphones, and thermometers to Liberian County Security Councils and law enforcement personnel. This COVID-19 response program, valued at $32,000, was part of INL's Mitigating Local Disputes in Liberia program and administered through The Kaizen Company.

