Liberia: National Patriotic Party's Bong Chapter Forge Way Forward

Gbarnga — The National Patriotic Party's Bong Chapter on Saturday at a consensus meeting, gathered to discuss the way forward. At that meeting, a series of key decisions were made. But key amongst them was a decision to uphold a provision of the National Code of Conduct which speaks to the fact that appointed officials should not be involved in active politics.

It was discussed that since the party structure had appointed officials in its high ranks, they had to stand down from being in active politics; especially during the electoral year this year.

This decision was based on an incident which reportedly occurred last weekend, in which a sitting law maker Rep J. Marvin Cole of Bong's district three, reportedly threatened District Coordinators who were in a local party planning meeting in Gbarnga.

Cole reportedly told them "if they remained in that meeting he would ensure that they would be fired". After he reportedly threatened them, most of them who were present were seen running out of the hall desperately. This issue remained a concerns and formed the basis of the full gathering of the NPP Bong structure over the weekend.

After consideration of this pertinent issue by all partisans, it was finally agreed that all appointed party officials who currently hold key party positions, especially as District Coordinators, would relinquish their positions to other party stalwarts, who would be free to carry on party functions, without threat and intimidation, FrontPage Africa has gathered.

Those mainly affected included all district officials who held appointed positions in the county.

This move is a radical one, according to many NPP partisans, which is intended to raise a new standard, whereby political parties would begin to abide by the laws of our country.

As a constituent member party of the ruling Coalition, this decision, FrontPage Africa understands, should have far reaching implications; especially ahead of the 2020 electoral process; which should be free, fair and transparent, according to the laws.

When asked about the decision made by the Bong NPP Chapter; the newly elected chairperson, Madam Wayfa Ciapha replied: "We feel this decision is in the best interest of the NPP Chapter as it will allow partisans and other party officials to be free to go about their duties, without being harassed and intimidated by others. This gives all a level playing field to exercise true democracy imbedded in the will of the people."

Ciapha replaces Cole at the county level, while he (Cole) remains a member of the national executive committee as a sitting lawmaker.

NPP has embarked upon strengthen the party's national structure, in anticipation of a long overdue National Convention, which should have been held since December 2019.

The first and only female county chairman of the party indicated a new dawn for the party in the county; adding that the new leadership is scheduling a one day working session to draw up the new strategy for the way forward.

She ended her comments by reminding the more than 150 Bong Leadership members present that the party's motto is "ABOVE ALL ELSE THE PEOPLE"; and that as leaders they were only the servants of the people and not their rulers.

She asked them to please forget the ills of the past and open their hearts for the forward March of the party, so that everyone would remain committed to the NPP ideals; and "Become indeed stronger together".