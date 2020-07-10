Liberia: Dumoe's Senate Bid Receives Boost in Lower Bong - Received Symbolic Key From Residents

10 July 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Selma Lomax

Totota — Menipakei Dumoe's ambition of becoming a Senator of Bong County Wednesday, July 8, 2020 received a boost following the endorsement by some residents of lower Bong. The citizens criticized incumbent senator Henry Yallah for allegedly falling short of the 'basic ethics of leadership and representation at the National Legislature' and expressed the resolve to back his candidacy for his 'outstanding records' and inclusive Simple Bong County agenda manifesto.

"We have evaluated the aspirants who have presented themselves for the senate race in Bong County scheduled for December 8, 2020. Without disregard to their credentials, we, today, endorse the candidacy of Menipakei Dumoe for the December 8, 2020 senatorial election," a statement by a group of lower Bong residents said.

Wesseh McGill, resident of Totota and former Bong County defender, who read the endorsement said, said: "Our decision to endorse the candidacy of Dumoe is based on his outstanding record in his strides for a better Bong County through his advocacy and personal contributions to the needy,"

"We have read through his Simple Bong County Agenda and classify it as the most inclusive documented manifesto by an aspirant in the senate race in Bong County. The Simple Bong County Agenda avails us the opportunity to hold Dumoe accountable as he functions as senator of Bong County."

Dumoe, acting chairman of the Council of Patriots, also received a symbolic key to lower Bong County after a colorful bike parade to the Totota market ground. The key was presented by scores of young people from various communities in the lower Bong town of Totota.

Receiving the symbolic key, Dumoe said his entry in the race is to assure balance in the leadership of the county. He stressed the need to be innovative in solving the challenges of the county.

"We need leadership that will speak for our fair share. We don't need charity and handouts but rather opportunities. Young people need jobs not charity," Dumoe said.

Dumoe repeated his promise to propose a legislation for the creation of Bong County Development Bank and others to create an in land port in the county, something he said would allow the county benefit from its geographic centrality.

Endorsement key for Dumoe's senate ambition

As of yet, Dumoe, a native of Sanoyea District, remains the only aspirant from lower Bong to declare his ambition for the senate seat. Seven of those who have declared their ambitions including Deputy House Speaker Prince Moye, former Liberian Ambassador Jeremiah Sulunteh, incumbent Henry Yallah, former head of the Development Education Network Liberia, Dorothy Tooman, former legal advisor of the Forestry Development Authority, Benedict Sagbeh, former Federation of Liberian Youth President, Mohammed Nasser and former agriculture minister, Dr. Mogana Flomo are all natives of lower Bong County.

Also, Senator Henrique Tokpa, whose tenure expires 2023, is a native of Suakoko District in upper Bong County.

The latest endorsement of Dumoe is coming at a time residents of lower Bong have been craving for a senator from that region for "equal representation'.

Political observers say the endorsement of Dumoe in lower Bong, particularly in Totota, an area professed to be the political stronghold of Yallah, is yet another boost to Dumoe's ambition and seemingly a dent to the incumbent's chances in that region.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

