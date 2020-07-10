Liberia: Christian Task Force Debunks 'Prophetic Call' for 40 Days National Fast and Prayer

Monrovia — David Benitoe, the Head of the National Christian Task Force of Liberia, has condemned a video circulating on social media (YouTube) calling for Liberians to carry on a 40 day national fast and prayer to seek God's forgiveness.

The National Christian Task Force of Liberia is a conglomeration of different churches. It aims at supporting the wellbeing of Christians in the country.

The video posted on YouTube by Pastor C.Y Forh, a motivational speaker in the US on April 10, 2020, made "a clarion call to Liberia" which has stirred up controversies in the Christian community amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Pastor Forh posted with the video: "God is calling Liberia to a place of remembrance and restoration. On April 12, 2020, Liberia would have endured 40 years of uncommon hardship and economic downturn due to a never-ending cycle of internal fighting and political instability.

"God sends a message to the people and the nation that, it's time to break out of the wilderness experience.

"God is mandating 40 days of national prayer where the people, the government, and the churches will pray according to 2 Chronicles 7:14. It's by obedience to God's clarion call, that the nation will break out of its demise and experience God's promise of healing, prosperity, and stability."

But speaking to journalists in Monrovia, the Head of the Liberia National Christian Task Force Mr. Benitoe, said although people are desperately crying out for divine intervention, they should be careful about the type of messages that come their way during "the last days".

According to Benitoe, as watchmen on the walls of Liberia, the National Christian Task Force of Liberia has carefully and prayerfully reviewed the prophecy from pastor Forh and found that it is not from God.

"We want to sound the alarm about a false prophecy, titled "Clarion Call to Liberia" that has been circulating on YouTube, calling on Liberians, in short, to do a 40-day fast and prayer so God can forgive Liberia for the April 12, 1980 coup and give us a leader after God's heart," Benitoe said.

"Our assertion is based on facts including the following: "God does not say half-truths, no Biblical evidence of God ever calling a nation to a 40-Day fast and that there is a subtle or a political undertone of the video prophecy.

"False prophets? Yes. People who intentionally saying 'God has said' when God has not said, or who say 'God is here or there' when God is not. Our faithful God provides his infallible word as a safe guide for us against such schemers," he said.

Benitoe also called on the Christian community, the government and people of Liberia to ignore the "so-called clarion call for a 40-day national fast".