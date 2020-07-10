Tanzania: Sos Children Village Donates Clinic to State

9 July 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Zanzibar

IN support of the ongoing decentralisation programme in the country, the SOS Children's village here has donated its clinic to the Magharib-B District Local Administrative Council to improve health service delivery.

Dr Khalid Abdalla Omar, the Deputy Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Regional Administration, Local Government and Special Department thanked SOS for the donation, saying the clinic will be improved to serve the people in the village, particularly children and mothers, to prevent child and maternal mortality.

"The government is determined to provide better health care to all people living in the Islands of Zanzibar, regardless of wealth status, race and region," Omar said as he asked people to value the ongoing social and economic development efforts.

Zanzibar started the implementation of the decentralisation programme in 2018 in three areas of agriculture, education (primary education) and health (Primary Health Care Units) after it backed the programme legally.

Ms Asha Salimu Ali, Director, SOS Village-Zanzibar, said after handing over the clinic, her office expects to see improvement in the health sector and that it stands together with the government in supporting the move.

"As we transfer the management of this clinic to the local government, it is our expectation that the clinic will continue serving the people," she said.

She said the clinic closed its operations in 2018 due to financial challenges, and that SOS is happy to donate the clinic to the government so that it can benefit people in Mombassa village and neighbouring areas.

'SOS Children's Villages, an independent, non-governmental, nonprofit international development organisation headquartered in Innsbruck, Austria, provides humanitarian and developmental assistance to children in need and protects their interests and rights around the world.

SOS relied heavily on contributions from governments and private donors, but due to global financial challenges, donations have decreased drastically, prompting the villages to find alternative sustainability measures.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
In Zimbabwe, Tensions Rise Ahead of Planned Anti-Govt Protest

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.