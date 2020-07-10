Tanzania: Sos Children Village Donates Clinic to State

IN support of the ongoing decentralisation programme in the country, the SOS Children's village here has donated its clinic to the Magharib-B District Local Administrative Council to improve health service delivery.

Dr Khalid Abdalla Omar, the Deputy Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Regional Administration, Local Government and Special Department thanked SOS for the donation, saying the clinic will be improved to serve the people in the village, particularly children and mothers, to prevent child and maternal mortality.

"The government is determined to provide better health care to all people living in the Islands of Zanzibar, regardless of wealth status, race and region," Omar said as he asked people to value the ongoing social and economic development efforts.

Zanzibar started the implementation of the decentralisation programme in 2018 in three areas of agriculture, education (primary education) and health (Primary Health Care Units) after it backed the programme legally.

Ms Asha Salimu Ali, Director, SOS Village-Zanzibar, said after handing over the clinic, her office expects to see improvement in the health sector and that it stands together with the government in supporting the move.

"As we transfer the management of this clinic to the local government, it is our expectation that the clinic will continue serving the people," she said.

She said the clinic closed its operations in 2018 due to financial challenges, and that SOS is happy to donate the clinic to the government so that it can benefit people in Mombassa village and neighbouring areas.

'SOS Children's Villages, an independent, non-governmental, nonprofit international development organisation headquartered in Innsbruck, Austria, provides humanitarian and developmental assistance to children in need and protects their interests and rights around the world.

SOS relied heavily on contributions from governments and private donors, but due to global financial challenges, donations have decreased drastically, prompting the villages to find alternative sustainability measures.