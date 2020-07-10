Namibia: Air Namibia's Service Licence Reinstated At the 11th Hour

10 July 2020
New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia's High Court came through at the 11th hour to rescue ailing Air Namibia after the Transportation Commission of Namibia unceremoniously attempted to suspend Air Namibia's Scheduled Air Services Licence this week.

The suspension was, however, overturned by the High Court on Wednesday evening, mere hours before it was scheduled to take effect.

In an application before Judge Marlene Tommasi, the respondents, namely the commission, the Civil Aviation Authority, the minister of transport, as well as government, were interdicted from implementing or taking any further action regarding the suspension of the Air Namibia licenses pending a hearing of the matter on 3 August 2020.

This means that for now, Air Namibia may continue servicing domestic routes. Passengers can still fly between Eros and Ondangwa, Rundu, Katima Mulilo, Lüderitz and Oranjemund but Walvis Bay flights remain suspended due to strict virus measures in the Erongo region.

"The safety of the passengers and employees remain at the heart of our operations. Air Namibia has a procedure to ensure that all its aircraft and ground support equipment are serviced and maintained regularly according to the manufacturer's standards and has maintained an impeccable and unblemished safety record since inception," read a statement from Air Namibia's acting managing director Jerhome Tjizo.

The Transportation Commission decided to suspend Air Namibia's Scheduled Air Services Licence due to serious questions about the safety, operations, management and finances of the airline.

In an official correspondence to Air Namibia, the commission in the Ministry of Works and Transport noted that in November 2019, it resolved to suspend Air Namibia's Air Services Licences based on concern about the airline's financial situation.

The letter stipulated that Air Namibia's Non-Scheduled Air Services Licence would remain valid for the duration of the state of emergency, allowing for humanitarian evacuation/repatriation flights. However, after the state of emergency, the same suspension and cancellation conditions will apply to the airline's Non-Scheduled licence.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
In Zimbabwe, Tensions Rise Ahead of Planned Anti-Govt Protest

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.