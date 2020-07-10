Rwanda: Sugira Optimistic About New Contract at Rayon

Ernest Sugira is optimistic about extending his contract with Rayon Sports after serving out his short-term stint and helping them to a second position in 2019/20 Rwanda Premier League.

The Rwanda international is currently without a club after his six-month contract expired last month, but he has reportedly started talks with the Blues and is to be offered a one-year deal.

Sugira, 28, joined Rayon last December on a loan deal from archrivals APR.

Speaking to Times Sport in an exclusive interview on Thursday, Sugira admitted that he was club-less but he hoped to stay with Rayon under newly appointed head coach Guy Bukasa.

"I have spoken with Guy [Bukasa] and he wants to retain me for next season," said Sugira, noting that "the coach just needs to get approval from the club management before a contract is signed."

"Rayon are not the only team I have held talks with, there are a couple other teams, some from outside Rwanda. I have many offers, but I will wait and see what comes from Rayon," he added.

This publication repeatedly tried to reach Guy Bukasa on his known telephone line for a comment, but he had not returned our calls by press time Thursday.

Sugira started his senior career with AS Muhanga in the early 2010s before joining APR in 2013. However, he was released after one season where he joined AS Kigali and immediately rose to stardom as the most prolific striker in domestic football at the time.

After two seasons with AS Kigali and inspiring Rwanda to the quarter-finals of the 2016 African Nations Championship (CHAN) finals, Sugira was signed on a two-year deal by DR Congo side AS Vita Club at a then-record $120,000 transfer fee in the history of Rwanda Premier League.

However, he only played for the Congolese giants for one season. Upon his return to Rwanda, he rejoined APR but injury-prone Sugira could only score one league goal in over two years until he was loaned to Rayon in December 2019.