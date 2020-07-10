Rwanda: Sugira Optimistic About New Contract at Rayon

9 July 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Ernest Sugira is optimistic about extending his contract with Rayon Sports after serving out his short-term stint and helping them to a second position in 2019/20 Rwanda Premier League.

The Rwanda international is currently without a club after his six-month contract expired last month, but he has reportedly started talks with the Blues and is to be offered a one-year deal.

Sugira, 28, joined Rayon last December on a loan deal from archrivals APR.

Speaking to Times Sport in an exclusive interview on Thursday, Sugira admitted that he was club-less but he hoped to stay with Rayon under newly appointed head coach Guy Bukasa.

"I have spoken with Guy [Bukasa] and he wants to retain me for next season," said Sugira, noting that "the coach just needs to get approval from the club management before a contract is signed."

"Rayon are not the only team I have held talks with, there are a couple other teams, some from outside Rwanda. I have many offers, but I will wait and see what comes from Rayon," he added.

This publication repeatedly tried to reach Guy Bukasa on his known telephone line for a comment, but he had not returned our calls by press time Thursday.

Sugira started his senior career with AS Muhanga in the early 2010s before joining APR in 2013. However, he was released after one season where he joined AS Kigali and immediately rose to stardom as the most prolific striker in domestic football at the time.

After two seasons with AS Kigali and inspiring Rwanda to the quarter-finals of the 2016 African Nations Championship (CHAN) finals, Sugira was signed on a two-year deal by DR Congo side AS Vita Club at a then-record $120,000 transfer fee in the history of Rwanda Premier League.

However, he only played for the Congolese giants for one season. Upon his return to Rwanda, he rejoined APR but injury-prone Sugira could only score one league goal in over two years until he was loaned to Rayon in December 2019.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet
In Zimbabwe, Tensions Rise Ahead of Planned Anti-Govt Protest

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.