Nigeria: Kogi to Establish University of Science and Technology

The Kogi State Government has approved a bill for the establishment of Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara, in the state.

The move was aimed at training manpower in science related courses to feed available industries in the state.

The State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo, disclosed this at a news conference on Thursday in Lokoja, the state capital.

The commissioner said the bill for the establishment of the university at Osara in Adavi Local Government Area, would be transmitted to the State House of Assembly by the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice as soon as possible.

Mr Fanwo said the establishment of the Science and Technology University in Osara was approved by the State Executive Council (SEC) during its weekly meeting on Wednesday.

He said the essence for the establishment of the university was to focus on science and technology related courses to take the state to the next level in industrial development.

"In view of the location of the state and in view of the abundant mineral resources across the state, it is pertinent for Kogi to have a university that will train and feed the industries in the state, especially the giant Ajaokuta steel industry.

"Ajaokuta steel is about to be resuscitated after many decades of abandonment," he said.

Mr Fanwo urged the people of Kogi to continue to live in peace and harmony as well as continue to support the administration of Gov. Yahaya Bello to enable him deliver the much needed dividends of democracy to the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state already has two universities - Prince Abubakar Audu University (PAAU) in Anyigba, Kogi East and the Federal University Lokoja (FUL) in Lokoja in Kogi West, and now the Kogi State University of Science and Technology in Osara, Kogi Central.

NAN