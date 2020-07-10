Nigeria: COVID-19 Management Gulped N1.5 Billion in Three Months - Kwara Govt

9 July 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Alfred Olufemi

The Kwara State Government says it spent N1,569,107944.70 on the management of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the state between April 1 and June 29.

Although Nigeria recorded its first case on February 27, Kwara State recorded its index case on April 6.

Amidst demands for accountability on COVID-19 funds in the country, the Chief Press Secretary to Kwara governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, said the government spent N133 million on the activities of the technical committee on Covid-19 and its sub-committees, while medical supplies and equipment cost N713 million.

He said over N525 million was spent on palliatives, N150 million on COVID-related renovation works, while security, health workers' allowances and logistics gulped N47.5 million.

Also, he said expenses covered the purchase of military-grade Toyota Land Cruiser Ambulances; automated ventilators and several other Intensive Care Unit (ICU) gadgets/equipment; and production of hand sanitizers.

Mr Ajakaye said the expenses also covered the palliatives distributed during the lockdown; renovation of the Sobi Specialist Hospital and the Hajj Camp; mass production of face masks, purchase of surgical masks, digital thermometers, N95 and respirator-sperien 5311 and other personal protective equipment.

According to the statement, other items include "medical supplies and consumables; security expenses; training; allowances for medical personnel and other supportive staff in charge of the pandemic; part-renovation of the Offa General Hospital as an isolation centre; and patients' management, among others."

Mr Ajakaye also disclosed that the government has received N243 million as donations from private individuals. However, he said no kobo has been spent from the donations because the funds have not been appropriated by the House of Assembly.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet
In Zimbabwe, Tensions Rise Ahead of Planned Anti-Govt Protest

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.