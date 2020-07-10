Angola: Isabel dos Santos Claims 'Justice Denied' After Rejection of Assets Appeal

Angop/ Divulgaçao
(file photo)
10 July 2020
International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (Washington, DC)
By Douglas Dalby

The Angolan billionaire has accused the country's legal system of being "rigged" after a Luanda court threw out an appeal to unfreeze her assets.

Billionaire Angolan businesswoman Isabel dos Santos has accused the country's legal system of being "rigged" after a Luanda court threw out an appeal to unfreeze her assets.

"I have been denied justice from the courts in Angola and Portugal," she said in a statement on Monday.

"The Luanda Provincial Court, under Judge Henrizilda do Nascimento, refused to hear the appeal, claiming it was not made in time – this is false."

Angolan prosecutors have rejected dos Santos' criticisms as "unfounded."

In December, the court froze personal and corporate bank accounts belonging to dos Santos, her husband Sindika Dokolo and her senior business manager, Mário Leita da Silva.

Only weeks later, dos Santos' sprawling business empire came under global scrutiny after the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists-led Luanda Leaks investigation documented how she amassed a fortune during her father's three-decades' long presidency.

Angolan prosecutors subsequently charged her with fraud and embezzlement in a bid to recover around $1.1 billion they claim she and her associates siphoned from the state.

Following a request from Angola, Portugal also froze her considerable assets in that country.

She has always claimed to be the victim of a political "witch-hunt" and in the statement she reiterated her innocence after the rejection of the appeal.

"The allegations against me are without substance and based on fake evidence and a series of fabricated emails.

"The Angolan Courts have misrepresented the facts, rigged the court process and the Portuguese authorities seem ready and willing to accept these lies with no independent review whatsoever.

"It is disappointing not to be allowed a day in court to prove my innocence and establish the truth."

Angola's prosecution spokesperson Alvaro Joao told AFP newswire that dos Santos' criticism of the judicial process was unfounded.

"The fact that she is able to plead her case through recognised attorneys clearly shows that adversarial (judicial) proceedings are being properly exercised," Joao said.

"One should not talk of denial of justice simply because the court has rejected a request that has been submitted during proceedings."

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 International Consortium of Investigative Journalists. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
In Zimbabwe, Tensions Rise Ahead of Planned Anti-Govt Protest

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.