Nigeria: Prof. Nwoye Adichie, Chimamanda's Father Dies

The Adichie family has, with deepest sorrow, announced the death of Professor James Nwoye Adichie, father to Chimamanda, a renowned award-winning novelist.

A statement signed by Chuks Adichie, for the family, said the Professor died on Wednesday June 10, 2020 at 88 years. "A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered," the statement said. He received his PhD in Statistics from Berkeley and went on to become Nigeria's first Professor of Statistics. His dedicated life's work was at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, where he was named Professor Emeritus in 2016. Upon his retirement, he lived in his hometown, Abba, Njikoka Local Government Area, Anambra State.

He is survived by his wife Mrs. Grace Ifeoma Adichie; their six children: Ijeoma, Uchenna, Chuks, Okechukwu, Chimamanda and Kenechukwu, as well as nine grandchildren, in-laws and many relatives. Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course, the statement said.