Nigeria: Prof. Nwoye Adichie, Chimamanda's Father Dies

kellywritershouse/Flickr
Chimamanda Adichie.
13 June 2020
This Day (Lagos)

The Adichie family has, with deepest sorrow, announced the death of Professor James Nwoye Adichie, father to Chimamanda, a renowned award-winning novelist.

A statement signed by Chuks Adichie, for the family, said the Professor died on Wednesday June 10, 2020 at 88 years. "A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered," the statement said. He received his PhD in Statistics from Berkeley and went on to become Nigeria's first Professor of Statistics. His dedicated life's work was at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, where he was named Professor Emeritus in 2016. Upon his retirement, he lived in his hometown, Abba, Njikoka Local Government Area, Anambra State.

He is survived by his wife Mrs. Grace Ifeoma Adichie; their six children: Ijeoma, Uchenna, Chuks, Okechukwu, Chimamanda and Kenechukwu, as well as nine grandchildren, in-laws and many relatives. Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course, the statement said.

Read the original article on This Day.

More on This
Nigerian Author Chimamanda Adichie Grieves Loss of Her Father
Nigerian Writer Chimamanda Adichie Named 'Woman of the Decade'
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet
Army Overtakes Uganda Police in Torture - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.