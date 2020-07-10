Nigeria: Buhari Mourns Ivorian Prime Minister Amadou Coulibaly

9 July 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed grief over the death of Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly of Cote d'Ivoire and a candidate in October's presidential election.

Mr Buhari's condolence message was conveyed in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Thursday.

The Nigerian leader condoled with President Alassane Ouattara and the government and people of Cote d 'Ivoire over the demise of the prime minister.

Mr Buhari observed that the Prime Minister, who breathed his last in the line of duty at a cabinet meeting, left behind a void not only in his country but also in the West African sub-region which had looked up to him as an emerging leader for the new times.

"His leadership, political and business acumen, working in support of President Ouattara, epitomises the success story of the economy and the return of peace and stability after the crises Cote d'Ivoire passed through.

"May God bless his soul and further unify the country and its people, " he said.

Copyright © 2020 Premium Times.

