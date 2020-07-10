Uganda: Lockdown Protests - Dr Nyanzi, Two Businessmen Bailed

Kampala — Buganda Road Chief Magistrates Court has granted Dr Stella Nyanzi, the former Makerere University research fellow.

She is facing charges of being a common nuisance to society.

Dr Nyanzi who was nominated on Monday, to contest for Kampala District Woman Member of Parliament on the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) ticket, appeared before Magistrate Ketty Acca and denied the charges.

Others on the charge sheet are Mr Godfrey Katongole and Mr Newton Isaac, who are businessmen in Kampala.

They denied the charges.

After taking plea, the three suspects were granted a cash bail of Shs200, 000 after presenting credible sureties.

Prosecution stated that the accused and others still at large, on July 8, at Nakasero Market in Kampala City, behaved in a manner that inconvenienced other people by carrying placards with inscriptions which were calling upon the government to lift the ongoing lockdown and not to use the COVID-19 pandemic to violate human rights.