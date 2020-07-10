Nigeria: Ogun Assembly Passes Bill to Establish Waste Management Authority

9 July 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Ogun House of Assembly on Thursday passed a bill for the establishment of the Ogun Waste Management Authority.

The Chairman, House Committee on Environment, Wahab Haruna, had presented the report of his committee on the bill during plenary in Abeokuta.

Mr Haruna (ADC -Yewa North 11) moved the motion for the adoption of the report while it was seconded by Yusuf Amosun (APM -Ewekoro).

The Majority Leader, Yusuf Sherif (APC-Ado Odo Ota 1), moved the motion for the third reading of the bill and it was seconded by Ganiyu Oyedeji (APM - Ifo 11).

The Clerk of the House, Deji Adeyemo, thereafter, read the bill for the third time.

The Speaker of the House, Olakunle Oluomo, directed that the clean copy of the bill be forwarded to Governor Dapo Abiodun for his assent.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Haruna had during the second reading of the bill on June 30 said the bill would address indiscriminate dumping of refuse and ensure proper management of hazardous and non-hazardous waste.

He said the bill was aimed at institutionalising an agency that would coordinate waste management and design storage systems that would address efficient and effective collection.

The lawmaker added that the bill would promote more research and development programmes.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
In Zimbabwe, Tensions Rise Ahead of Planned Anti-Govt Protest

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.