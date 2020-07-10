Nigeria: Ogun Assembly Passes Bill to Establish Waste Management Authority

The Ogun House of Assembly on Thursday passed a bill for the establishment of the Ogun Waste Management Authority.

The Chairman, House Committee on Environment, Wahab Haruna, had presented the report of his committee on the bill during plenary in Abeokuta.

Mr Haruna (ADC -Yewa North 11) moved the motion for the adoption of the report while it was seconded by Yusuf Amosun (APM -Ewekoro).

The Majority Leader, Yusuf Sherif (APC-Ado Odo Ota 1), moved the motion for the third reading of the bill and it was seconded by Ganiyu Oyedeji (APM - Ifo 11).

The Clerk of the House, Deji Adeyemo, thereafter, read the bill for the third time.

The Speaker of the House, Olakunle Oluomo, directed that the clean copy of the bill be forwarded to Governor Dapo Abiodun for his assent.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Haruna had during the second reading of the bill on June 30 said the bill would address indiscriminate dumping of refuse and ensure proper management of hazardous and non-hazardous waste.

He said the bill was aimed at institutionalising an agency that would coordinate waste management and design storage systems that would address efficient and effective collection.

The lawmaker added that the bill would promote more research and development programmes.

