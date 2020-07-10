Tanzania: Innovations Create Employment Opportunities

MORE than 600 direct and other 15,000 indirect employments have been created, thanks to the creativity and innovation of young people in the country.

The statistics were issued by the Deputy Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Mr William Ole Nasha when awarding 21 winners of this year National Competition for Science, Technology and Innovation (Makisatu).

He said innovations through science and technology and the investment the government has put in the areas are a result of the job creation.

The Deputy Minister said the jobs created were made possible after more than 94- innovative companies had been registered.

"The government is committed and determined to recognize and empower local innovators. Some of them, through the guidance of Tanzania Commission for Science and Technology (COSTECH) have been able to develop and register 94 technology startup companies that intended to solve challenges facing the society," he said.

The minister, however, challenged innovators to increase their creativities not only for employment opportunities to be created, but also in solving some of the challenges facing the society.

Mr Ole Nasha assured the country's innovators of full government support, and called on them to effectively make use of government agencies and institutions to develop their innovations and technologies.

The Deputy Minister also advised the innovators to focus on the lower middle income economy status which the country has just attained to come up with new designs that will foster further development.

The minister equally called upon the participants to strive to increase their creativity, which in turn will create and guarantee the locals of more job employment opportunities.

While advising them, he said their innovations should match market demands for their own wellbeing and the nation.

"Innovations are riches, you must be guided on how best to attain that benchmark... we have with us business registrations and Tanzania Commission for Science and Technology (COSTECH) for your effective use," pointed out Mr Ole Nasha.

Elaborating, the minister said the government has set aside 874m/-to improve innovations and technology of 70 finalists so that they reach their intended goals.

However, Mr Ole Nasha challenged the innovators to come up with technological advancement that will see the country's produce and exports enable it further climb another rank to an upper middle income status for more global competitions.

"It is an ideal time, come up with innovations that will foster the industrial economy drive and also competitions among the lower middle income nations," he pointed out.

This year's Makisatu competition attracted more than 600 innovators whose wares and innovations showed the government's commitment to empower local innovators so that their technology can be of importance within and outside the country.