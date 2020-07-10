Tanzania: Local Revenue Fully Fund 6bn/ - River Project - Mara R C

IMPLEMENTATION of the fifth phase government-based strategic projects using local revenue has accelerated in the Mara region, one being the completion of the modern Mara river bridge, built at a cost of more than 6b/-.

That was said by Mara Regional Commissioner (RC), Adam Malima, while briefing the National ruling party Youth wing (UVCCM) Chairman James Kheri on a visit, adding that the government also managed to build Rorya District Hospital for the villagers.

He said President John Magufuli's courage and confidence in overseeing the implementation of the 2015-2020 CCM manifestos succeeded in completing the construction of the strategic bridge that connects with neighbouring Serengeti District, where thousands of tourists each year pass to the Serengeti National Park.

"Initially an engineering team overseeing the project expressed fears that it would require more funding to complete the project, but the central government agreed to issue funds to complete it and connect the two districts," he said.

Apart from the bridge, the fifth-phase government achieved the construction of the Mwalimu Nyerere Memorial Referral Hospital in Musoma Municipality that was stuck for more than 20 years.

" The government also provided more money to build the Mara Regional Court building and opened the Tarime District Prosecutor's Office, where residents now have access to services and resolve their conflicts," said the RC.

On his part, UVCCM chairman James Kheri, who is also the CCM Mara region guardian said the public should support efforts by the government to improve the lives of citizens using locally sourced income.

Citing the achievements of the fifth phase government that directly improves the lives of mainly grassroots level citizens, he said it has also implemented free education and low-cost rural electricity, besides fighting corruption and restoring public trust.