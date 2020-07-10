Tanzania: Udom Employees Cautioned Over Corruption Activities

10 July 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

DODOMA Regional Commissioner, Dr Binilith Mahenge, has urged staff members and students undertaking studies at University of Dodoma (UDOM) to keep away from sexual corruption to maintain the good image of the higher learning institution.

Addressing the fourth meeting of the UDOM Workers Council, Dr Mahenge, noted that the government will not tolerate any corruption case at any institution.

"The government will not hesitate to take stern action against any suspect of corruption, because sexual corruption is not acceptable," said the Regional Commissioner.

He pointed out that sexual corruption was not acceptable at universities and that it was the responsibility of every staff member to wage war against any gender based violence at the workplace.

"I believe that if any teacher commits sexual corruption, then his head of department must be aware of the criminal offence committed by his staff member," he observed.

Dr Mahenge used the occasion to commend UDOM for involving staff members in decision making bodies, noting that the move has helped to trim down complaints from staff members.

"UDOM has not experienced misunderstandings between staff members and students for a long time. This is due to accepting the concept of involvement in decision making bodies," he said.

Dr Mahenge warned UDOM Workers Council members against aggression, temptation and defamation, noting that they should carry out their duties diligently.

He urged the workers council members to go through their responsibilities in order to have good representation in the decision making body.

For his part, UDOM Vice Chancellor, Prof Faustine Bee, said the University's Workers Council draws its members from every department, saying so far the Council had made great contributions in the university.

He said the Council has also helped the university to build unity among the staff members and reach a consensus in decision making, thus addressing complaints from staff members.

Prof Bee pointed out that UDOM was faced with a shortage of staff members in different departments, which poses a serious challenge in carrying out duties.

He said that UDOM will continue to involve its staff members in the decision making body in order to improve efficiency.

