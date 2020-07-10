Tanzania: Mkapa Foundation Offers 500 Jobs for Health Workers

THE Benjamin Mkapa Foundation (BMF) has employed over 500 health workers, who will be later deployed in 13 regions in dire need of the staff in efforts to boost health service delivery in the country.

The employments have been possible through the support from the UKAID - Department for International Development (DFID), Irish Aid and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

According to BMF, the health workers will be deployed in Dar es Salaam, Kilimanjaro, Tanga, Mara, Coast, Dodoma, Arusha, Mtwara, Kigoma, Mwanza, Mbeya, Simiyu and Songwe. Besides the 13 regions in Mainland, the project will also facilitate employment for at least 21 health workers in Zanzibar, whose employment process was underway as per isles' employment procedures.

The organisation on Wednesday embarked on an exercise to finalise employment logistics to all health workers, who have been assigned to work in Dar es Salaam region.

The event was attended by among others, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children Prof Mabula Machembe and other government officials from the Regional Administration and Local government.

Prof Machembe commended the organisation for its tireless efforts to seek financial support from various development partners, which has helped a lot to increase the number of health personnel in different health facilities in the country.

Prof Machembe also applauded the institution for collaborating with government authorities, to ensure that the employment is being done by observing the required procedures.

"I call upon all employees to work by observing professional ethics in areas they have been assigned," he said.

For her part, BMF Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr Ellen Senkoro, said the 575 health personnel have been assigned in areas prioritised by the government in order to improve health service delivery and fight infectious and non-infectious diseases including COVID-19.

She said the workforce include laboratory technicians, clinical officers, nurses, social welfare officers, environmental health officers among others.

Dr Senkoro said that DFID has supported 367 health personnel, UNFPA 170 and Irish Aid 38.

"I would like to express my gratitude to the Ministries of Health and Regional Administration and Local Government for their support, which has made the recruitment successful," she said.

She said until June this year, BMF has employed a total of 3004 health practitioners of whom, 1,064 have secured employment in civil service so that they can continue to provide better services to the citizens.

Dr Senkoro said that since its establishment, BMF has been working closely with the government in efforts to address various challenges affecting the provision of better services, including shortage of health practitioners, which is currently at 52 per cent.

She, however, noted that BMF is implementing its five year Strategic Business Plan III 2019- 2024, which is in line with the National Development Vision 2025 and Sustainable Development Goals 2030.

"In executing the plan BMF has set a goal to supplement government efforts by implementing various plans, including employing more than 2000 health practitioners. The objective is to increase the number of professionals in health facilities," she said.