Tanzania: Two in Court Over 12 Fake Rubber Stamps

TWO people appeared before the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam charged with four counts of unauthorised possession of 12 government rubber stamps used by the Immigration Department, impersonating and unlawful presence in the United Republic of Tanzania.

They are Elias Kitiku (43), a Tanzanian residing at Kigamboni area and Qiu Hong Chen (21), a Chinese living at Upanga in Dar es Salaam. Two of the offences against them fall under the National Security Act.

Before Principal Resident Magistrate Richard Kabate, the two accused persons denied the charges. The magistrate granted them bail on separate conditions.

Kitiku was ordered to surrender his passport or national identity card to the court and directed to secure two reliable sureties, who were required to sign a bond of 3m/- each of the like sum.

The court ordered the Chinese to secure two reliable sureties, preferably from the Chinese Embassy or employees of the government or any other reputable institution.

Each surety, according to the magistrate, is to sign a bond of 2m/-. None of the accused persons fulfilled the conditions. The case was adjourned to July 22, 2020, for preliminary hearing.

Investigations in the matter, according to the prosecution led by Principal State Attorney Monica Mbogo as well as State Attorney Salim Msemo, have been completed.

Prosecuting, the trial attorneys told the court that on June 16, 2020 at Mbagala area within Temeke District in Dar es Salaam, without lawful authority, Kitiku was found in possession of 12 rubber stamps used by government department, in particular, the Immigration Department.

The rubber stamps read Business Visa, Ordinary Visa, Exit Great Wall, Mauritius Arrival, Mauritius Departure, Exit JNIA and Ordinary Visa JNIA.

The prosecution also charged Kitiku with unauthorised manufacturing of the rubber stamps, an offence allegedly committed on the same date and place.

The court heard further that on June 26, 2020 at Upanga area within Ilala District, with intent to defraud, Chen falsely represented himself to Immigration Officer Eliud Ikomba as Feng Fan Liao via a People's Republic of China passport (number withheld), the fact which she knew to be false.

It is alleged also that on the same date and place in Dar es Salaam, the Chinese national was found living in the United Republic of Tanzania without having any valid document that allowed her to do so.