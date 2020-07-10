Nigeria: This Is Where Hushpuppi Is Being Detained in U.S.

Suspected Nigerian Internet fraudster, Ramon Abbas, widely known as Hushpuppi, is being detained in a federal jail in Chicago, Illinois, officials have said.

After he appeared in court on July, 3, Honourable Judge Jeffrey T. Gilbert ordered him detained at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre in Chicago, Illinois.

Thom Mrozek, the director of Media Relations at the United States Attorney's Office for the Central District of California, confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that the Nigerian is being held at the federal jail.

"He is due back in court in Chicago ... , at which time we will learn more about his detention status and whether there will be further proceedings in Chicago," Mr Mrozek said in response to an inquiry by this newspaper.

"At some point, the proceedings will move to Los Angeles, where the case is being prosecuted. The charging document is the criminal complaint, which we have made available."

The Metropolitan Correctional Centre in Chicago is a 45-year old United States federal prison which holds male and female prisoners.

It is one of the 122 federal prisons operated by the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP), a division of the United States Department of Justice.

It currently holds 567 of the 131,116 inmates in BOP-operated facilities.

