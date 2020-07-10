Nigeria: COVID-19 - NCDC to Establish Test Centre in Nasarawa

9 July 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ahmed Tukur

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said that plans are on the way to establish a molecular laboratory in Nasarawa State.

This was disclosed by the Director-General of the centre, Chikwe Ihekweazu, while on a courtesy call to the governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, at the Government House on Wednesday.

Mr Ihekweazu, who was in the state on an official visit, said the idea is to enable medical experts to carry out tests for COVID-19 in the state.

He explained that the NCDC will work with the state government to set up the laboratory in the next few weeks.

Mr Ihekweazu was in the state to inspect facilities at the Nasarawa State Infectious Diseases Control Centre, in Lafia, the state capital.

He promised to brief the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, on the progress made in Nasarawa State, with a view to supporting the state further.

"I'm going to Abuja with two mandates. What I can do from the small pot of resources-human, technical and otherwise. But also to passionately talk to the PTF to recognize the work you are doing and support you," he told the governor.

If the molecular laboratory comes to fruition, COVID-19 test will be conducted in Lafia, instead of taking samples to Abuja for the test.

The governor, Mr Sule, said the policy thrust of his administration is to complete every conceivable dream initiated by his predecessors.

Earlier, in a welcome address, the state's Commissioner of Health, Ahmed Baba Yahaya, described the infectious diseases control centre as the best in West Africa, if not Africa as a whole.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet
In Zimbabwe, Tensions Rise Ahead of Planned Anti-Govt Protest

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.