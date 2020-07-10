Kenya: Country Loses First Doctor to COVID-19 As Cases Surge to 9,448

Kevin Odit/Daily Nation
(file photo).
10 July 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Kenya recorded the first death of a medical doctor to coronavirus on Friday, raising concerns on the safety of healthcare workers in the country.

The death was announced by Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe who asked for a minute of silence during his daily briefing on the virus update.

"I am saddened to announce that today, we have lost the first doctor to COVID-19," Kagwe said, sending condolences to her family, "I have spoken to the family; her two sisters."

The death comes in the wake of concerns raised by the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU), which urged the national government to provide healthcare workers with the necessary gear in fighting COVID-19.

Kagwe has however, assured on the government's commitment in providing healthcare workers with the Personal Protective Equipment.

Since last week, Kagwe has been visiting various counties, and is in the coastal region this week distributing the kits.

By Friday, Kagwe said Kenya had recorded 9,448 infections and 181 deaths.

Eight of the fatalities occurred since Thursday night, among them the medical doctor.

Developing story... ... .

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet
In Zimbabwe, Tensions Rise Ahead of Planned Anti-Govt Protest

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.