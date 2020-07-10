Kenya: Comedian MCA Tricky Quits Radio Maisha, Mum on Next Move Amid Rumours

Comedian MCA Tricky has walked out on Radio Maisha. Tricky announced his exit on Friday morning during the Maisha Breakfast show which he co-hosts with Billy Miya.

On social media, he thanked his fans and Standard Group for having accorded him the opportunity to be on air for the last 21 months.

"Thank you so much team @radiomaisha.ke for your 21 months wonderful experience!! Been Amazing, Farewell concert happening right now, stay tuned 💪💪😉😉," wrote MCA Tricky.

He, however, did not comment on where he would be headed next, but it seems he is currently focussing his energies other unrelated personal projects.

"Mwendo Nimeumaliza , Imani Nimeilinda ! AM A CHAMPION🔥🔥🔥💪💪💪 Support my new Hustle @sports_fanatiks_ke ! ORDER NOW!" he added.

It is rumoured that MCA Tricky might be destined for Milele FM, to replace comedian Jalang'o, who was fired from the Milele Breakfast Show he hosted with Alex Mwakideu.

Tricky is however yet to confirm or deny the allegation.

The news of Tricky's exit from the Kijabe Street based station caught many of his fans offguard, but they nonetheless wished him well in his new endeavours.

Dj2one2 said, "Blessings with your future plans brother."

Esthermuusiesther wrote, "I wish you more life with a lot of jah bless."

8789.nancy commented, "Haki woooiíiye,kwa Nini Sasa? I'll miss your show, the way I was with you since day 1.😢."

Gladysmwachoni stated, "Tricky achaizo."

Smart.msafi said, "Bt why,tricky will miss you."

Thankyou so much team @radiomaisha.ke for your 21 months wonderful experience!! Been Amazing , Farewell concert happening right now , stay tuned 💪💪😉😉 #maishaconcertfriday

