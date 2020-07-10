Kenya: I'm Selling Avocados to Survive Coronvirus Pandemic - Prezzo

10 July 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Flashy Kenyan rapper Prezzo has opened up about his new business venture of selling avocados to beat the effects of Covid-19.

In an interview with Jalas on his YouTube channel, the rapper said that coronavirus pandemic pushed him to think outside the box and develop a survival tactic.

"Yes, I am an essential service provider. I supply avocados. This is the best part of being an artiste. You use what you have to make songs. That is my situation and I fused it in my lines," he said.

In a recent song that the rapper did with P-unit Hot Step, he talks about his new hustle which prompted Jalas to ask him about his new hustle.

In his rap he says "Niko na essentials za ma avocado. Makarao kwa roadblock songa kando."

